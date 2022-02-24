Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 8.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.34. The company’s stock price has collected 2.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX :BRN) Right Now?

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BRN currently public float of 4.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 97.63K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.43% and a quarterly performance of 5.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.86% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of 6.02% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw -10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from SHERWOOD NED L, who purchase 5,622 shares at the price of $2.98 back on Dec 23. After this action, SHERWOOD NED L now owns 1,582,566 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $16,751 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 207,463 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 1,576,944 shares at $585,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.42 for the present operating margin

+20.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at +38.19. Equity return is now at value 118.50, with 31.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.