We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), Here is What We Found

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) went up by 3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.15. The company’s stock price has collected 8.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE :KRP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRP is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is $4.78 above the current price. KRP currently public float of 23.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRP was 275.71K shares.

KRP’s Market Performance

KRP stocks went up by 8.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.81% and a quarterly performance of 18.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.45% for KRP stocks with a simple moving average of 20.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KRP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRP reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for KRP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KRP, setting the target price at $18.50 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

KRP Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRP rose by +8.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.78. In addition, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP saw 18.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRP starting from Daugbjerg Erik B, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.58 back on Nov 19. After this action, Daugbjerg Erik B now owns 58,478 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, valued at $135,782 using the latest closing price.

KKR UPSTREAM ASSOCIATES LLC, the 10% Owner of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sale 1,000,000 shares at $12.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that KKR UPSTREAM ASSOCIATES LLC is holding 202,170 shares at $12,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.52 for the present operating margin

+41.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP stands at -171.67. The total capital return value is set at 0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.03. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), the company’s capital structure generated 57.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.66. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.