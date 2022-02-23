Wall Street Pummels Toast Inc. (TOST) After Recent Earnings Report

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s stock price has collected -28.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Toast Is Hot, but Software Is the Jam

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $33.00, which is $14.63 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 3.81M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went down by -28.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.61% and a quarterly performance of -56.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.62% for Toast Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.32% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of -51.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TOST, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -32.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -15.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -28.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.68. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -43.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Narang Aman, who sale 182,762 shares at the price of $30.08 back on Feb 10. After this action, Narang Aman now owns 1,072,738 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $5,496,750 using the latest closing price.

HMI Capital Management, L.P., the 10% Owner of Toast Inc., purchase 389,699 shares at $19.98 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28, which means that HMI Capital Management, L.P. is holding 11,047,586 shares at $7,785,134 based on the most recent closing price.