Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) went up by 26.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s stock price has collected 50.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ :PALT) Right Now?

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PALT is at -0.52.

PALT currently public float of 4.99M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PALT was 462.07K shares.

PALT’s Market Performance

PALT stocks went up by 50.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 63.64% and a quarterly performance of 3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.44% for Paltalk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.35% for PALT stocks with a simple moving average of 5.78% for the last 200 days.

PALT Trading at 39.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares surge +62.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALT rose by +50.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Paltalk Inc. saw 39.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALT starting from Abada Yoram, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Nov 23. After this action, Abada Yoram now owns 9,000 shares of Paltalk Inc., valued at $3,350 using the latest closing price.

Katz Jason, the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of Paltalk Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Katz Jason is holding 585,912 shares at $17,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALT

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 12.40 for asset returns.