Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ :FITB) Right Now?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FITB is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.88, which is $3.35 above the current price. FITB currently public float of 681.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FITB was 5.41M shares.

FITB’s Market Performance

FITB stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.30% and a quarterly performance of 10.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Fifth Third Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.52% for FITB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FITB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FITB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FITB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FITB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $56 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FITB reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for FITB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to FITB, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

FITB Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +6.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FITB rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.29. In addition, Fifth Third Bancorp saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FITB starting from Spence Timothy, who sale 4,558 shares at the price of $48.07 back on Feb 14. After this action, Spence Timothy now owns 150,405 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp, valued at $219,103 using the latest closing price.

CARMICHAEL GREG D, the CEO, Chair of Fifth Third Bancorp, sale 67,687 shares at $49.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that CARMICHAEL GREG D is holding 589,820 shares at $3,330,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fifth Third Bancorp stands at +33.17. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.