Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Anghami Inc. (ANGH)

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) went down by -16.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.13. The company’s stock price has collected 11.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ :ANGH) Right Now?

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.62 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $3.3 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ANGH was 553.46K shares.

ANGH’s Market Performance

ANGH stocks went up by 11.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.80% and a quarterly performance of 35.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 66.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.45% for Anghami Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.06% for ANGH stocks with a simple moving average of 32.94% for the last 200 days.

ANGH Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 66.44%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGH rose by +11.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Anghami Inc. saw 34.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGH

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.