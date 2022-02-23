Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/22 that Coke and PepsiCo Earnings Show Big Sales Gains on Big Price Increases

Is It Worth Investing in PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ :PEP) Right Now?

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PEP is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for PepsiCo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $180.53, which is $11.5 above the current price. PEP currently public float of 1.38B and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEP was 5.24M shares.

PEP’s Market Performance

PEP stocks went up by 0.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.37% and a quarterly performance of 2.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for PepsiCo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for PEP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $180 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEP reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for PEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to PEP, setting the target price at $157 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

PEP Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -2.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.33. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from Johnston Hugh F, who sale 37,266 shares at the price of $160.30 back on Oct 21. After this action, Johnston Hugh F now owns 148,357 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $5,973,626 using the latest closing price.

Flavell David, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of PepsiCo Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $154.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Flavell David is holding 30,811 shares at $308,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.40 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc. stands at +9.59. Equity return is now at value 49.80, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.