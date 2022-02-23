Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CVS Health Corporation (CVS)?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that CVS Expects Sales Boost From Covid-19 to Wane

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE :CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVS is at 0.80.

The average price from analysts is $116.81, which is $15.51 above the current price. CVS currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVS was 6.74M shares.

CVS’s Market Performance

CVS stocks went down by -1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.35% and a quarterly performance of 9.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for CVS Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.64% for CVS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVS reach a price target of $121. The rating they have provided for CVS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CVS, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

CVS Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.69. In addition, CVS Health Corporation saw -1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from LUDWIG EDWARD J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $105.90 back on Feb 10. After this action, LUDWIG EDWARD J now owns 18,334 shares of CVS Health Corporation, valued at $105,904 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Troyen A, the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health Corporation, sale 47,937 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Brennan Troyen A is holding 138,246 shares at $5,273,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.