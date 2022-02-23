Is JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) a Keeper?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Southwest, JetBlue, and Alaska Air Earnings Tell the Same Story

Is It Worth Investing in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ :JBLU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBLU is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.25, which is $2.02 above the current price. JBLU currently public float of 316.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBLU was 7.92M shares.

JBLU’s Market Performance

JBLU stocks went up by 1.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 6.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for JetBlue Airways Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for JBLU stocks with a simple moving average of -2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBLU

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to JBLU, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

JBLU Trading at 4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw 7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBLU starting from Hayes Robin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $15.66 back on Feb 15. After this action, Hayes Robin now owns 550,165 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $15,660 using the latest closing price.

Hayes Robin, the CEO of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $14.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Hayes Robin is holding 551,165 shares at $14,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.12 for the present operating margin

-12.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at -3.01. Equity return is now at value -24.60, with -6.80 for asset returns.