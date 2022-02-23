Here’s Our Rant About Envestnet Inc. (ENV)

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) went up by 7.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.99. The company’s stock price has collected 5.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE :ENV) Right Now?

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 153.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENV is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Envestnet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.40, which is $19.39 above the current price. ENV currently public float of 52.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENV was 283.14K shares.

ENV’s Market Performance

ENV stocks went up by 5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly performance of -12.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Envestnet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.15% for ENV stocks with a simple moving average of -7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ENV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ENV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $63 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENV reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for ENV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ENV, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

ENV Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENV rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.14. In addition, Envestnet Inc. saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENV starting from DePina Stuart, who sale 16,422 shares at the price of $81.94 back on Dec 27. After this action, DePina Stuart now owns 53,600 shares of Envestnet Inc., valued at $1,345,619 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Barry D., the SVP, Head of Accounting Mgmt. of Envestnet Inc., sale 350 shares at $79.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Cooper Barry D. is holding 21,842 shares at $27,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.88 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Envestnet Inc. stands at -0.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Envestnet Inc. (ENV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.47. Total debt to assets is 41.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.