EPR Properties (EPR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went up by 8.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.07. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 348.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for EPR Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.94, which is $5.43 above the current price. EPR currently public float of 73.81M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 633.62K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.28% and a quarterly performance of -7.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.45% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $62 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2021.

EPR Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.00. In addition, EPR Properties saw -3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Evans Craig L., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $47.33 back on Jan 14. After this action, Evans Craig L. now owns 22,500 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $118,331 using the latest closing price.

Evans Craig L., the SVP & General Counsel of EPR Properties, sale 2,500 shares at $48.23 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Evans Craig L. is holding 25,000 shares at $120,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.38 for the present operating margin

+44.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at -32.14. The total capital return value is set at 1.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.05. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 148.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.70. Total debt to assets is 58.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 148.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.