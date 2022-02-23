Can Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Remain Competitive?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) went down by -0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.61. The company’s stock price has collected 1.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE :ALLY) Right Now?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALLY is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Ally Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.37, which is $16.4 above the current price. ALLY currently public float of 343.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLY was 3.28M shares.

ALLY’s Market Performance

ALLY stocks went up by 1.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.72% and a quarterly performance of 2.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Ally Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.33% for ALLY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $56 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ALLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ALLY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ALLY Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.76. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw 3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from Timmerman Douglas R., who sale 2,916 shares at the price of $47.78 back on Feb 01. After this action, Timmerman Douglas R. now owns 153,599 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $139,326 using the latest closing price.

Schugel Jason E., the Chief Risk Officer of Ally Financial Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $47.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Schugel Jason E. is holding 94,080 shares at $119,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc. stands at +28.31. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.