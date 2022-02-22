We Analyzed the Future Direction of BRC Inc. (BRCC), Here is What We Found

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) went up by 3.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected 15.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRC Inc. (NYSE :BRCC) Right Now?

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 113.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BRC Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$4.78 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BRCC was 1.25M shares.

BRCC’s Market Performance

BRCC stocks went up by 15.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.55% and a quarterly performance of 85.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.06% for BRC Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.83% for BRCC stocks with a simple moving average of 85.54% for the last 200 days.

BRCC Trading at 73.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.97%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRCC rose by +15.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, BRC Inc. saw 85.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRCC

Based on BRC Inc. (BRCC), the company’s capital structure generated 815.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.