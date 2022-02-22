Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CS Disco Inc. (LAW)

CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW) went down by -9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.41. The company’s stock price has collected -10.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CS Disco Inc. (NYSE :LAW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CS Disco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.90, which is $27.23 above the current price. LAW currently public float of 52.82M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAW was 465.54K shares.

LAW’s Market Performance

LAW stocks went down by -10.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.11% and a quarterly performance of -31.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for CS Disco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.03% for LAW stocks with a simple moving average of -25.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LAW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAW reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for LAW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

LAW Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAW fell by -10.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.62. In addition, CS Disco Inc. saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAW starting from Lafair Michael, who sale 4,316 shares at the price of $32.03 back on Feb 04. After this action, Lafair Michael now owns 398,345 shares of CS Disco Inc., valued at $138,241 using the latest closing price.

Lafair Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of CS Disco Inc., sale 9,684 shares at $32.11 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lafair Michael is holding 398,345 shares at $310,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.42 for the present operating margin

+70.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for CS Disco Inc. stands at -33.55. The total capital return value is set at -49.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.24.

Based on CS Disco Inc. (LAW), the company’s capital structure generated 3.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.