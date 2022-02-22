Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) went down by -10.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.97. The company’s stock price has collected -17.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ :CFLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Confluent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $83.00, which is $35.99 above the current price. CFLT currently public float of 69.61M and currently shorts hold a 15.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFLT was 3.02M shares.

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT stocks went down by -17.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.18% and a quarterly performance of -41.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.93% for Confluent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.82% for CFLT stocks with a simple moving average of -24.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $76 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

CFLT Trading at -28.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -21.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -17.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.89. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw -38.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Narkhede Neha, who sale 27,400 shares at the price of $58.09 back on Feb 16. After this action, Narkhede Neha now owns 0 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $1,591,666 using the latest closing price.

Narkhede Neha, the Director of Confluent Inc., sale 125,000 shares at $54.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Narkhede Neha is holding 0 shares at $6,827,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.56 for the present operating margin

+64.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -88.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.