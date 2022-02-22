Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Paramount Global (PARA)?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) went down by -3.30%. The company’s stock price has collected -21.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ :PARA) Right Now?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PARA is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Paramount Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.83, which is $12.76 above the current price. PARA currently public float of 593.39M and currently shorts hold a 8.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PARA was 15.59M shares.

PARA’s Market Performance

PARA stocks went down by -21.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.86% and a quarterly performance of -17.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Paramount Global.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -21.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.12. In addition, Paramount Global saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.18 for the present operating margin

+36.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +15.33. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.