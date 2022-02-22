Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) went down by -0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.29. The company’s stock price has collected -4.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/17/22 that Influential fund manager Green Century tells insurers to drop Big Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE :C) Right Now?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for C is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Citigroup Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $78.69, which is $14.55 above the current price. C currently public float of 1.98B and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of C was 24.42M shares.

C’s Market Performance

C stocks went down by -4.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.50% and a quarterly performance of -4.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Citigroup Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.38% for C stocks with a simple moving average of -7.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $69.25 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see C reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for C stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to C, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

C Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.74. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Wechter Sara, who sale 14,800 shares at the price of $68.56 back on Feb 11. After this action, Wechter Sara now owns 57,043 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $1,014,614 using the latest closing price.

McNiff Mary, the Chief Compliance Officer of Citigroup Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $68.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that McNiff Mary is holding 65,829 shares at $343,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +27.41. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.