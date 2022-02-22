Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) went down by -50.35%. The company’s stock price has collected 381.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ :ISPO) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$32.0 below the current price. ISPO currently public float of 17.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPO was 372.61K shares.

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stocks went up by 381.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 353.20% and a quarterly performance of 353.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 173.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 43.83% for Inspirato Incorporated.

Volatility was left at 43.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 173.49%, as shares surge +353.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +353.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO rose by +381.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +357.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.10. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw 355.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.