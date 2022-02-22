Here’s Our Rant About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) went up by 10.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.90. The company’s stock price has collected 10.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/07/21 that Go Green With This Niche Play on Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE :HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HASI is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.82, which is $15.75 above the current price. HASI currently public float of 82.68M and currently shorts hold a 8.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HASI was 652.28K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stocks went up by 10.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.50% and a quarterly performance of -27.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.00% for HASI stocks with a simple moving average of -17.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $50 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

HASI Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +13.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.40. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Eckel Jeffrey, who sale 63,333 shares at the price of $61.68 back on Nov 10. After this action, Eckel Jeffrey now owns 67,661 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $3,906,437 using the latest closing price.

McMahon Daniel K., the EVP of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $63.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that McMahon Daniel K. is holding 108,625 shares at $1,269,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.45 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +43.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 179.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.28. Total debt to assets is 62.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.