Here’s Our Rant About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went up by 3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.74. The company’s stock price has collected 11.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.35.

CCO currently public float of 463.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCO was 2.06M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stocks went up by 11.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.36% and a quarterly performance of 13.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.48% for CCO stocks with a simple moving average of 33.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CCO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

CCO Trading at 17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT , who sale 61,793 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Nov 05. After this action, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 105,433,653 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $203,917 using the latest closing price.

DILGER JASON, the Chief Accounting Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., sale 23,006 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that DILGER JASON is holding 178,023 shares at $57,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with -9.70 for asset returns.