Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Paramount Global (VIAC)?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:VIAC) went down by -17.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s stock price has collected -17.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ :VIAC) Right Now?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:VIAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.78 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VIAC currently public float of 583.30M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAC was 15.49M shares.

VIAC’s Market Performance

VIAC stocks went down by -17.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.99% and a quarterly performance of -15.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Paramount Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.66% for VIAC stocks with a simple moving average of -21.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VIAC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $35 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAC reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for VIAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VIAC, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

VIAC Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAC fell by -17.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.48. In addition, Paramount Global saw -1.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAC starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 104,650 shares at the price of $28.61 back on Feb 18. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 313,997 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,994,132 using the latest closing price.

Bakish Robert M, the President and CEO of Paramount Global, purchase 14,000 shares at $35.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Bakish Robert M is holding 434,259 shares at $502,872 based on the most recent closing price.