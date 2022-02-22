Buy or Sell Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) went up by 5.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s stock price has collected 8.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

Is It Worth Investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SUPN) Right Now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUPN is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.50, which is $3.6 above the current price. SUPN currently public float of 50.95M and currently shorts hold a 14.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUPN was 429.26K shares.

SUPN’s Market Performance

SUPN stocks went up by 8.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.59% and a quarterly performance of 0.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.90% for SUPN stocks with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUPN reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SUPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SUPN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

SUPN Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN rose by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.65. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPN starting from Martin Tami Tillotson, who sale 3,125 shares at the price of $31.98 back on Apr 14. After this action, Martin Tami Tillotson now owns 86,326 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $99,938 using the latest closing price.

Martin Tami Tillotson, the Sr. V.P., Regulatory Affairs of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,125 shares at $29.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Martin Tami Tillotson is holding 86,326 shares at $93,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+86.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.76. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN), the company’s capital structure generated 57.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.