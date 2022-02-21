We Analyzed the Future Direction of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), Here is What We Found

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.98. The company’s stock price has collected -9.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ :HQY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HQY is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for HealthEquity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.60, which is $9.91 above the current price. HQY currently public float of 82.13M and currently shorts hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HQY was 978.53K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY stocks went down by -9.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of -16.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.46% for HealthEquity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for HQY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to HQY, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

HQY Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.17. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who purchase 5,018 shares at the price of $39.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 24,508 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $199,666 using the latest closing price.

DILLON ADRIAN T, the Director of HealthEquity Inc., purchase 12,375 shares at $40.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that DILLON ADRIAN T is holding 44,083 shares at $500,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.91 for the present operating margin

+46.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at +1.20. The total capital return value is set at 3.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 77.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.81. Total debt to assets is 39.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.