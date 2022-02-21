Wall Street Pummels Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) After Recent Earnings Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/20 that Blackstone Invests $2 Billion in Alnylam

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ALNY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALNY is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $211.43, which is $65.1 above the current price. ALNY currently public float of 119.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALNY was 820.61K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.64% and a quarterly performance of -17.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.02% for ALNY stocks with a simple moving average of -14.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $170 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $208, previously predicting the price at $181. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALNY, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

ALNY Trading at -6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.73. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Vaishnaw Akshay, who sale 2,879 shares at the price of $190.93 back on Dec 23. After this action, Vaishnaw Akshay now owns 11,215 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $549,698 using the latest closing price.

MARAGANORE JOHN, the Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 33,978 shares at $171.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MARAGANORE JOHN is holding 214,765 shares at $5,827,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.93 for the present operating margin

+83.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -101.01. Equity return is now at value -109.20, with -24.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.