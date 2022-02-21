United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for United Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.30, which is $2.58 above the current price. UBSI currently public float of 126.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBSI was 686.26K shares.

UBSI’s Market Performance

UBSI stocks went up by 2.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.73% and a quarterly performance of -4.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for United Bankshares Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for UBSI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $38 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBSI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for UBSI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to UBSI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

UBSI Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.21. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from NESSELROAD MARK R, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $39.16 back on Mar 26. After this action, NESSELROAD MARK R now owns 18,358 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $232,994 using the latest closing price.

NESSELROAD MARK R, the Director of United Bankshares Inc., sale 5,950 shares at $39.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that NESSELROAD MARK R is holding 41,424 shares at $232,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +35.48. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.