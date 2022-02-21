The Chart for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.70. The company’s stock price has collected -6.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DNLI) Right Now?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 880.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNLI is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.17, which is $49.59 above the current price. DNLI currently public float of 101.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNLI was 594.27K shares.

DNLI’s Market Performance

DNLI stocks went down by -6.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.79% and a quarterly performance of -30.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.37% for Denali Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.54% for DNLI stocks with a simple moving average of -37.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNLI reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for DNLI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to DNLI, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

DNLI Trading at -17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.50. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Watts Ryan J., who sale 9,491 shares at the price of $34.72 back on Feb 11. After this action, Watts Ryan J. now owns 2,129,648 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $329,528 using the latest closing price.

Krognes Steve E., the CFO and Treasurer of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,560 shares at $34.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Krognes Steve E. is holding 120,221 shares at $88,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at +21.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.65. Total debt to assets is 4.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.86.