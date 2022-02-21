Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :QTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTWO is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

QTWO currently public float of 54.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTWO was 427.49K shares.

QTWO’s Market Performance

QTWO stocks went down by -1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of -28.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Q2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.76% for QTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -26.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTWO reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for QTWO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to QTWO, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

QTWO Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.45. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Mehok David J, who sale 3,004 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Dec 10. After this action, Mehok David J now owns 30,602 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $240,320 using the latest closing price.

Breeden John E, the Chief Operating Officer of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 498 shares at $76.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Breeden John E is holding 66,013 shares at $38,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.70 for the present operating margin

+41.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -22.61. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.