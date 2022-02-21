Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.20.

Is It Worth Investing in Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE :PFS) Right Now?

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFS is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Provident Financial Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.40, which is $2.64 above the current price. PFS currently public float of 72.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFS was 336.09K shares.

PFS’s Market Performance

PFS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.90% and a quarterly performance of -4.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Provident Financial Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for PFS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PFS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $26 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PFS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

PFS Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.97. In addition, Provident Financial Services Inc. saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFS starting from Pugliese John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.15 back on Feb 07. After this action, Pugliese John now owns 92,627 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc., valued at $241,464 using the latest closing price.

Dunigan James P, the Director of Provident Financial Services Inc., purchase 200 shares at $23.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 26, which means that Dunigan James P is holding 26,324 shares at $4,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Provident Financial Services Inc. stands at +34.33. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.