Outset Medical Inc. (OM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :OM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Outset Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.40, which is $12.19 above the current price. OM currently public float of 46.39M and currently shorts hold a 12.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OM was 505.39K shares.

OM’s Market Performance

OM stocks went up by 10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.04% and a quarterly performance of -16.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Outset Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.96% for OM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OM reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for OM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OM, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

OM Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.95. In addition, Outset Medical Inc. saw -10.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Brottem John L., who sale 10,002 shares at the price of $35.92 back on Feb 15. After this action, Brottem John L. now owns 37,309 shares of Outset Medical Inc., valued at $359,242 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chief Executive Officer of Outset Medical Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $37.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 299,407 shares at $750,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-127.21 for the present operating margin

+7.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc. stands at -128.59. Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -30.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.93.