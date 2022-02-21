NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :NMIH) Right Now?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMIH is at 1.54.

NMIH currently public float of 84.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMIH was 730.88K shares.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.62% and a quarterly performance of 16.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for NMI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.36% for NMIH stocks with a simple moving average of 5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $27.50 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NMIH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

NMIH Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.11. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc. saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Mathis Patrick L, who sale 68,493 shares at the price of $26.08 back on Feb 16. After this action, Mathis Patrick L now owns 28,823 shares of NMI Holdings Inc., valued at $1,786,166 using the latest closing price.

Norberg Julie, the SVP, Controller of NMI Holdings Inc., sale 1,075 shares at $22.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Norberg Julie is holding 22,079 shares at $23,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.61 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc. stands at +47.65. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.