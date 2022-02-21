LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.73. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE :LTC) Right Now?

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LTC is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for LTC Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.33, which is $1.96 above the current price. LTC currently public float of 38.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTC was 341.27K shares.

LTC’s Market Performance

LTC stocks went down by -0.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.36% and a quarterly performance of -1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for LTC Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.95% for LTC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LTC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTC reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for LTC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Underperform” to LTC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

LTC Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTC fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, LTC Properties Inc. saw -0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.27 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LTC Properties Inc. stands at +51.95. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.79. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on LTC Properties Inc. (LTC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.83. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.