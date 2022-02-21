Is Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) a Keeper?

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) went down by -4.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.76. The company’s stock price has collected -15.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ :VCYT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCYT is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Veracyte Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.75, which is $30.42 above the current price. VCYT currently public float of 70.43M and currently shorts hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCYT was 760.25K shares.

VCYT’s Market Performance

VCYT stocks went down by -15.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.46% and a quarterly performance of -44.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.05% for Veracyte Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.85% for VCYT stocks with a simple moving average of -37.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCYT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for VCYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VCYT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $52 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VCYT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.98. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw -38.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from EASTHAM KARIN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Dec 17. After this action, EASTHAM KARIN now owns 8,720 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Giulia C, the Chief Scientific & Med Officer of Veracyte Inc., sale 6,125 shares at $40.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Kennedy Giulia C is holding 47,912 shares at $246,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.06 for the present operating margin

+59.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -29.71. The total capital return value is set at -9.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.21. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.84. Total debt to assets is 2.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.39.