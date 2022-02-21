Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $208.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/19/22 that SoFi, Bakkt, Bank of America, Cisco: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ :JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $216.67, which is $26.19 above the current price. JBHT currently public float of 83.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBHT was 586.11K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stocks went down by -0.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.05% and a quarterly performance of -3.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.24% for JBHT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBHT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JBHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JBHT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $203 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $235, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

JBHT Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.07. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from McGee Eric, who sale 1,765 shares at the price of $194.34 back on Feb 09. After this action, McGee Eric now owns 401 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $343,001 using the latest closing price.

Scott Stuart Lockard, the EVP/CIO of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 5,473 shares at $193.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Scott Stuart Lockard is holding 21,179 shares at $1,056,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.59 for the present operating margin

+10.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +6.25. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.