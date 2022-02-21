Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) went down by -1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.95. The company’s stock price has collected -0.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE :ARW) Right Now?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARW is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $142.14, which is $18.4 above the current price. ARW currently public float of 67.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARW was 515.12K shares.

ARW’s Market Performance

ARW stocks went down by -0.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly performance of -2.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Arrow Electronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for ARW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $150 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARW, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

ARW Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.03. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw -7.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from Melvin Vincent P, who sale 8,748 shares at the price of $124.25 back on Nov 29. After this action, Melvin Vincent P now owns 21,612 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $1,086,981 using the latest closing price.

Kostalnick Charles II, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $122.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Kostalnick Charles II is holding 9,917 shares at $367,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.52 for the present operating margin

+11.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.