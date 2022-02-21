Is Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) a Keeper?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE :SCCO) Right Now?

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCCO is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Southern Copper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.59, which is -$4.68 below the current price. SCCO currently public float of 84.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCCO was 1.06M shares.

SCCO’s Market Performance

SCCO stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly performance of 12.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Southern Copper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for SCCO stocks with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCCO reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for SCCO stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to SCCO, setting the target price at $68.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

SCCO Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.43. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, who sale 600 shares at the price of $66.30 back on Aug 10. After this action, PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL now owns 3,814 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $39,780 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 400 shares at $66.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 4,414 shares at $26,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.47 for the present operating margin

+56.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Copper Corporation stands at +31.07. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.