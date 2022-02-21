Is Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) a Keeper?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.31. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX :FSP) Right Now?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FSP is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Franklin Street Properties Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $0.66 above the current price. FSP currently public float of 99.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSP was 588.31K shares.

FSP’s Market Performance

FSP stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.07% and a quarterly performance of 1.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Franklin Street Properties Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.45% for FSP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FSP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FSP in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FSP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

FSP Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSP rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.58. In addition, Franklin Street Properties Corp. saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSP starting from Hoxsie Kenneth A, who purchase 2,307 shares at the price of $4.98 back on May 12. After this action, Hoxsie Kenneth A now owns 88,674 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp., valued at $11,486 using the latest closing price.

Hoxsie Kenneth A, the Director of Franklin Street Properties Corp., purchase 7,693 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Hoxsie Kenneth A is holding 86,367 shares at $39,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stands at +46.11. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.90 for asset returns.