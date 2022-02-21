Is AGCO Corporation (AGCO) a Keeper?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that AGCO, Corteva Earnings Show Farming Stocks Can Work in 2021

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corporation (NYSE :AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGCO is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for AGCO Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $157.79, which is $28.84 above the current price. AGCO currently public float of 61.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGCO was 649.06K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.88% and a quarterly performance of 6.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for AGCO Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.24% for AGCO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $127 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGCO reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $144. The rating they have provided for AGCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGCO, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

AGCO Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.17. In addition, AGCO Corporation saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from BECK ANDREW H, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $131.83 back on Feb 11. After this action, BECK ANDREW H now owns 100,365 shares of AGCO Corporation, valued at $3,295,750 using the latest closing price.

Veltmaat Hans Bernd, the Sr VP, Chief Supply Chain Off. of AGCO Corporation, sale 5,050 shares at $138.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Veltmaat Hans Bernd is holding 111,298 shares at $698,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corporation stands at +8.05. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.