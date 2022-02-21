Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Visteon Corporation (VC)

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.58. The company’s stock price has collected 27.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ :VC) Right Now?

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VC is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Visteon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $131.67, which is $6.16 above the current price. VC currently public float of 27.80M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VC was 269.08K shares.

VC’s Market Performance

VC stocks went up by 27.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.34% and a quarterly performance of -2.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Visteon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.78% for VC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $140 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VC reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for VC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VC, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

VC Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VC rose by +27.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.98. In addition, Visteon Corporation saw 8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VC starting from SCRICCO FRANCIS M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $119.38 back on Nov 04. After this action, SCRICCO FRANCIS M now owns 4,350 shares of Visteon Corporation, valued at $238,760 using the latest closing price.

PYNNONEN BRETT D, the Senior V.P. & General Counsel of Visteon Corporation, sale 8,836 shares at $115.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that PYNNONEN BRETT D is holding 3,651 shares at $1,017,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VC

Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.