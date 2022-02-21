Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.68. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE :REXR) Right Now?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REXR is at 0.77.

REXR currently public float of 141.60M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REXR was 1.11M shares.

REXR’s Market Performance

REXR stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.01% and a quarterly performance of -1.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for REXR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $84 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REXR reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for REXR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to REXR, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

REXR Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.33. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. saw -14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from Lanzer David E., who sale 11,814 shares at the price of $70.04 back on Feb 14. After this action, Lanzer David E. now owns 0 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., valued at $827,428 using the latest closing price.

Frankel Michael S., the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., sale 115,000 shares at $69.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Frankel Michael S. is holding 0 shares at $8,011,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.90 for the present operating margin

+42.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stands at +28.23. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.