Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) went down by -2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/21 that GameStop, Twilio, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RIGL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIGL is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.83, which is $5.42 above the current price. RIGL currently public float of 170.24M and currently shorts hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIGL was 1.63M shares.

RIGL’s Market Performance

RIGL stocks went down by -7.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.78% and a quarterly performance of -18.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.66% for RIGL stocks with a simple moving average of -29.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIGL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RIGL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2019.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIGL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -7.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.67 for the present operating margin

+99.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -27.38. The total capital return value is set at -35.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.37. Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.46. Total debt to assets is 35.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.