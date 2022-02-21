Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE :MEI) Right Now?

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MEI is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Methode Electronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.00, which is $10.76 above the current price. MEI currently public float of 35.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MEI was 194.86K shares.

MEI’s Market Performance

MEI stocks went up by 5.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.40% and a quarterly performance of 0.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Methode Electronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.56% for MEI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MEI

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MEI reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for MEI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to MEI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

MEI Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +5.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEI rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.87. In addition, Methode Electronics Inc. saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MEI starting from SKATOFF LAWRENCE B, who sale 800 shares at the price of $44.89 back on Dec 17. After this action, SKATOFF LAWRENCE B now owns 37,550 shares of Methode Electronics Inc., valued at $35,912 using the latest closing price.

Khoury Joseph Elias, the Chief Operating Officer of Methode Electronics Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $45.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Khoury Joseph Elias is holding 404,420 shares at $909,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.03 for the present operating margin

+27.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Methode Electronics Inc. stands at +11.24. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.63. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.32. Total debt to assets is 17.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.