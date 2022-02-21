Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bank OZK (OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ :OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OZK is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Bank OZK declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.33, which is $7.05 above the current price. OZK currently public float of 128.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZK was 590.41K shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.11% and a quarterly performance of 0.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Bank OZK. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for OZK stocks with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OZK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

OZK Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.86. In addition, Bank OZK saw 1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +48.78. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.