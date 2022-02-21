Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS)

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) went down by -3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $413.89. The company’s stock price has collected -6.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ :ANSS) Right Now?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANSS is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for ANSYS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $413.24, which is $110.46 above the current price. ANSS currently public float of 86.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANSS was 452.75K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSS stocks went down by -6.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.13% and a quarterly performance of -24.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for ANSYS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.25% for ANSS stocks with a simple moving average of -16.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $405 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANSS reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for ANSS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Neutral” to ANSS, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

ANSS Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $325.19. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw -25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Emswiler Shane, who sale 5,989 shares at the price of $309.58 back on Feb 18. After this action, Emswiler Shane now owns 25,362 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $1,854,066 using the latest closing price.

MAHONEY RICHARD S., the SVP, World Sales & Cust. Exc. of ANSYS Inc., sale 9,512 shares at $389.83 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that MAHONEY RICHARD S. is holding 26,482 shares at $3,708,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.83 for the present operating margin

+85.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANSYS Inc. stands at +25.81. The total capital return value is set at 11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.70. Total debt to assets is 15.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.