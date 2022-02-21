Here’s How Your Trade Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Aggressively Right Now

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) went down by -0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ :QLYS) Right Now?

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLYS is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Qualys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $139.17, which is $25.51 above the current price. QLYS currently public float of 29.77M and currently shorts hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLYS was 316.87K shares.

QLYS’s Market Performance

QLYS stocks went down by -0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.20% and a quarterly performance of -16.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Qualys Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for QLYS stocks with a simple moving average of -1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $160 based on the research report published on November 04th of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QLYS reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for QLYS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

QLYS Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.98. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Thakar Sumedh S, who sale 2,793 shares at the price of $122.30 back on Feb 15. After this action, Thakar Sumedh S now owns 183,475 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $341,579 using the latest closing price.

POSEY BRUCE K, the Chief Legal Officer of Qualys Inc., sale 9,500 shares at $126.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that POSEY BRUCE K is holding 80,140 shares at $1,203,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.33 for the present operating margin

+78.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc. stands at +17.26. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.