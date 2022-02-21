Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)?

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.14. The company’s stock price has collected -1.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/21 that NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE :NPTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NPTN is at 0.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.00, which is $0.29 above the current price. NPTN currently public float of 51.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NPTN was 846.59K shares.

NPTN’s Market Performance

NPTN stocks went down by -1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.00% and a quarterly performance of -0.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.28% for NeoPhotonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.89% for NPTN stocks with a simple moving average of 30.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPTN

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NPTN reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for NPTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to NPTN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

NPTN Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPTN fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.34. In addition, NeoPhotonics Corporation saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPTN starting from Jenks Timothy Storrs, who sale 17,009 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Feb 14. After this action, Jenks Timothy Storrs now owns 528,001 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation, valued at $263,634 using the latest closing price.

Li Yanbing, the Director of NeoPhotonics Corporation, sale 38,842 shares at $15.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Li Yanbing is holding 8,586 shares at $595,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPTN

Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -13.70 for asset returns.