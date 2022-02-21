Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.56. The company’s stock price has collected -8.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE :FUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUN is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cedar Fair L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.75, which is $14.68 above the current price. FUN currently public float of 55.86M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUN was 576.88K shares.

FUN’s Market Performance

FUN stocks went down by -8.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.09% and a quarterly performance of 18.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Cedar Fair L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.14% for FUN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $73 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUN reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for FUN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FUN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

FUN Trading at 9.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.67. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUN starting from Ouimet Matthew A, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $46.91 back on May 10. After this action, Ouimet Matthew A now owns 0 shares of Cedar Fair L.P., valued at $11,727,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.88 for the present operating margin

+28.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at -3.63. Equity return is now at value 55.30, with -15.20 for asset returns.