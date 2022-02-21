Can Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Remain Competitive?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $615.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/01/21 that Zebra Technologies to Buy Fetch Robotics in Warehouse Automation Tie-Up

Is It Worth Investing in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :ZBRA) Right Now?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZBRA is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Zebra Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $598.10, which is $189.79 above the current price. ZBRA currently public float of 52.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZBRA was 397.70K shares.

ZBRA’s Market Performance

ZBRA stocks went down by -4.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.18% and a quarterly performance of -30.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Zebra Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.14% for ZBRA stocks with a simple moving average of -22.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBRA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ZBRA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZBRA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $410 based on the research report published on April 21st of the previous year 2021.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBRA reach a price target of $560. The rating they have provided for ZBRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZBRA, setting the target price at $445 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

ZBRA Trading at -21.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -14.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBRA fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $474.68. In addition, Zebra Technologies Corporation saw -29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBRA starting from ROBERTS JANICE M, who sale 1,802 shares at the price of $584.64 back on Dec 15. After this action, ROBERTS JANICE M now owns 6,132 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation, valued at $1,053,521 using the latest closing price.

Modruson Frank Blaise, the Director of Zebra Technologies Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $605.44 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Modruson Frank Blaise is holding 11,309 shares at $1,210,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.00 for the present operating margin

+44.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zebra Technologies Corporation stands at +14.87. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.