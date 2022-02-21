Can WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Remain Competitive?

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/30/22 that Why Electric-Component Supplier Wesco’s Shares Look Ready to Power Up

Is It Worth Investing in WESCO International Inc. (NYSE :WCC) Right Now?

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WCC is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for WESCO International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $157.73, which is $35.27 above the current price. WCC currently public float of 41.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WCC was 377.67K shares.

WCC’s Market Performance

WCC stocks went down by -0.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of -10.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for WESCO International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.10% for WCC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $125 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCC reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $71. The rating they have provided for WCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to WCC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

WCC Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCC fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.84. In addition, WESCO International Inc. saw -6.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCC starting from Squires Nelson John III, who sale 6,867 shares at the price of $131.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, Squires Nelson John III now owns 17,987 shares of WESCO International Inc., valued at $901,376 using the latest closing price.

Lazzaris Diane, the EVP and General Counsel of WESCO International Inc., sale 6,083 shares at $136.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Lazzaris Diane is holding 24,526 shares at $830,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.22 for the present operating margin

+19.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for WESCO International Inc. stands at +2.55. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.