Can Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Remain Competitive?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.57. The company’s stock price has collected 3.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/22/21 that IBM, Intel, Adamis, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ :ADMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADMP is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ADMP currently public float of 147.45M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADMP was 2.15M shares.

ADMP’s Market Performance

ADMP stocks went up by 3.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of -33.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for ADMP stocks with a simple moving average of -32.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

ADMP Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6075. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMP starting from Benedicto David C., who sale 13,554 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 01. After this action, Benedicto David C. now owns 43,478 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Marguglio David J., the SVP and Chief Business Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, sale 50,757 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Marguglio David J. is holding 258,765 shares at $39,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Equity return is now at value -150.00, with -95.20 for asset returns.