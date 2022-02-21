Buy or Sell Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $115.65, which is $28.95 above the current price. NBIX currently public float of 93.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 930.25K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.20% and a quarterly performance of -2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $90 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NBIX, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

NBIX Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.51. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw 0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Boyer David W., who sale 700 shares at the price of $79.62 back on Feb 08. After this action, Boyer David W. now owns 2,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $55,736 using the latest closing price.

Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, the Chief Regulatory Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 701 shares at $79.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Lloyd-Smith Malcolm is holding 18,731 shares at $55,751 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.33 for the present operating margin

+97.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +7.90. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.96.